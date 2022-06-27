Assam Board HS Result 2022 LIVE updates: AHSEC Class 12th results TODAY at resultsassam.nic.in- Check details
Assam AHSEC HS Result 2022 LIVE updates: Once released, students can visit the official website of AHSEC – ahsec.assam.gov.in – and resultsassam.nic.in to download their score cards.
Trending Photos
Assam Board HS Final Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is scheduled to declare the Assam HS result 2022 or class 12th results today, June 27, at 9 AM. Once released, students can check their AHSEC 12th results on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, assam.result.in, and board website ahsec.assam.gov.in. AHSEC will announce the names of Assam HS toppers in Science, Arts and Commerce streams in the result press conference.
AHSEC is likely to hold a press conference at 9 am, where result data like pass percentage and toppers' names will be announced. Soon after that, students can check their scores on the official websites. Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam or SEBA had announced Class 10 or Matric final examination results, 2022.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & LIVE Updates on Assam Board 12th Results 2022
Assam Board HS Result 2022: How to check the marksheets
- Visit ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, or any of the other websites listed here.
- Locate and click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage.
- Enter your board exam registration number.
- Submit and download the grade sheet
- Make a backup for future reference.
AHSEC Class 12th Results 2022: Where to check scorecards
After 9 a.m., students can go to ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in and login with their roll numbers to view their mark sheets.
Assam board Class 12 results: Pass percentage in 2021
Commerce: 99.57%
Science: 99.06%
Arts pass: 98.93%
HS Result 2022 Assam
In addition to the assamresult.nic.in 2022 and ahsec. assam. gov. in websites, the Assam 12th result will also be available on 'Upolobdha app' of AHSEC.
Assam AHSEC HS result 2022: Here's how to check your 12th board result
- Visit the AHSEC website-- ahsec.assam.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the HS 2nd year final result link
- Enter your roll number and/or other details
- Submit and view scores
Assam Board 12th result 2022: 2021 pass percentage
In year 2021, the pass percentage in 12th Science was 99.06 per cent, in Arts it was 98.93 per cent and in Commerce, it was 99.57 per cent.
Assam Board Results 2022
Over 2 lakh students waiting for AHSEC 12th results. The Class 12th board exams were conducted from March 15 to April 12, 2022.
AHSEC Board Results 2022: Assam 12th results
"Results of the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) final examinations will be declared on June 27 (Monday) at 9 am. My best wishes to all the students who had appeared in the examinations," tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Results of the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) final examinations will be declared on June 27 (Monday) at 9 am. My best wishes to all the students who had appeared in the examinations
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022
More Stories