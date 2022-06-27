Assam Board HS Final Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is scheduled to declare the Assam HS result 2022 or class 12th results today, June 27, at 9 AM. Once released, students can check their AHSEC 12th results on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, assam.result.in, and board website ahsec.assam.gov.in. AHSEC will announce the names of Assam HS toppers in Science, Arts and Commerce streams in the result press conference.

AHSEC is likely to hold a press conference at 9 am, where result data like pass percentage and toppers' names will be announced. Soon after that, students can check their scores on the official websites. Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam or SEBA had announced Class 10 or Matric final examination results, 2022.

