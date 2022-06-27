HS Result 2022 Assam: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the Assam Board 12th results 2022, June 27, at 9 AM. Assam education board in a press conference at around 9 AM declared the HS Results 2022 and data like pass percentage and toppers' lists were released for all the three strams viz. Arts, Commerce and Science. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the AHSEC 12th board exams this year. Students waiting for the AHSEC Result 2022 can now visit the official website of AHSEC – ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in and download their score cards.

HS Result AHSEC 2022: Websites to check your 12th Result

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

examresults.net

aasamresults.in

Assam Board Results 2022: How to check HS results

Visit the official website of AHSEC ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Assam HS Final result link

Entre your login credentials like roll no, DOB

Click on submit button, your result will be displayed on your screen

Assam HS Result 2022: Check 12th result via app

Students can use the UPOLOBDHA Android App to check their HS Result 2022 Assam. The app can be downloaded from the link ahsec.assam.shiksha or can be downloaded directly from Google Play Store by searching as Upolobdha.

AHSEC Result 2022: Check Class 12 result via SMS

Open the SMS app on your phone

Tap on creating new SMS option

In the body text, type Assam12<space>rollnumber

Send it to 56263, after which students will get their result as an SMS alert.

83.48% of students from the Arts stream passed the AHSEC HS exams while in Commerce pass percentage of students was 87.26% and in Science- 92.19% passed the 12th board exams. Sadhana Devi of Kamrupa Girls' Senior Secondary School secured the first rank in Arts streams with 487 marks while Sagar Agarwal, Vivekananda Senior Secondary School, Cachar emerged as Commerce stream topper with 482 marks in HS Result 2022 Assam.

