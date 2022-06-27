NewsIndia
AHSEC RESULT 2022

AHSEC Result 2022: Assam HS result 2022 DECLARED at resultsassam.nic.in, how to check if official website crashed

AHSEC Result 2022: Other than the official website of the Assam education board students can also check their results with  UPOLOBDHA Android App to check their HS Result 2022 Assam.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 09:54 AM IST

Trending Photos

AHSEC Result 2022: Assam HS result 2022 DECLARED at resultsassam.nic.in, how to check if official website crashed

HS Result 2022 Assam: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the Assam Board 12th results 2022, June 27, at 9 AM. Assam education board in a press conference at around 9 AM declared the HS Results 2022 and data like pass percentage and toppers' lists were released for all the three strams viz. Arts, Commerce and Science. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the AHSEC 12th board exams this year.  Students waiting for the AHSEC Result 2022 can now visit the official website of AHSEC – ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in and download their score cards. 

HS Result AHSEC 2022: Websites to check your 12th Result

  • ahsec.assam.gov.in
  • resultsassam.nic.in 
  • examresults.net
  • aasamresults.in

Assam Board Results 2022: How to check HS results 

  • Visit the official website of AHSEC ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Assam HS Final result link

AHSEC 12th Result 2022: DIRECT LINK for HS Result Assam

  • Entre your login credentials like roll no, DOB
  • Click on submit button, your result will be displayed on your screen

Assam HS Result 2022: Check 12th result via app

Students can use the UPOLOBDHA Android App to check their HS Result 2022 Assam. The app can be downloaded from the link ahsec.assam.shiksha or can be downloaded directly from Google Play Store by searching as Upolobdha. 

AHSEC Result 2022: Check Class 12 result via SMS

  • Open the SMS app on your phone
  • Tap on creating new SMS option
  • In the body text, type Assam12<space>rollnumber
  • Send it to 56263, after which students will get their result as an SMS alert.

AHSEC Result 2022: LIVE Updates

 83.48% of students from the Arts stream passed the AHSEC HS exams while in Commerce pass percentage of students was 87.26% and in Science- 92.19% passed the 12th board exams. Sadhana Devi of Kamrupa Girls' Senior Secondary School secured the first rank in Arts streams with 487 marks while Sagar Agarwal, Vivekananda Senior Secondary School, Cachar emerged as Commerce stream topper with 482 marks in HS Result 2022 Assam. 

Live TV

ahsec result 2022hs result 2022 assamAHSECwww.ahsec.assam.gov.in 2022resultsassam.nic.in 2022ahsec. assam. gov. inwww.ahsec.nic.in result 2022assam hs result 2022www.assam result.inresultsassam nic in 2022 hsahsec.assam.gov.in result 2022hs result ahsecHS Resultwww.assam result.in 2022ahsec.nic.in result 2022AHSEC Resultassamresult.nic.in 2022ahsec result 2022 websiteahsec official websitehigher secondary result 2022 assamAssam Higher Secondary Education Councilresult assam.nic.in 2022assam hs result 2022 linkAssam resultAssam AHSEC Result 2022Assam AHSEC ResultAssam Result 2022AHSEC Result 2022 Datehs result ahsecAHSEC HS Result 2022HS Result 2022 Assam HS Result AssamAHSEC Result Date 2022 Assamahsec result 2022 websiteAHSEC HS Result 2022 DateAHSEC Result 2022 LinkAHSEC Result Link

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath