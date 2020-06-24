AHSEC to announce Assam Board class 12 result at 9 AM on June 25; read how to check

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council's (AHSEC) Assam Board 12th Result 2020 Examination results are slated for Thursday (June 25) at 9 AM.

The declaration of result was deferred due to the prevailing coronavirus outbreak across the country. Earlier on June 6, the AHSEC Board had released results for 10th class exams.

Here's how to check your Assam Higher Secondary results 2020:

-Visit the official website of the Assam Board at ahsec.nic.in

-After the official announcement, the AHSEC board will share the link to check the results on its official website itself.

-Click on the link showing "Assam HS Result 2020".

-Enter your registration and date of birth details and then click on submit.

-The HS AHSEC Result 2020 will then appear on your screen. Download or take a printout of the result.

Around 2.34 lakh students had appeared for their 12th board exams this year which were conducted between February 12 to March 14 at around 72 centres across the state.