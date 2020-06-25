AHSEC to announce Assam Board class 12 result in a few hours, check all important details here

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will release Assam Board 12th Result 2020 on Thursday (June 25) at 9 AM. The result will be declared on AHSEC’s official website – hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in.

A press statement issued by the board's secretary Manoranjan Kakati stated that besides the official website of AHSEC, www.ahsec.nic.in and hsinfo.in, the results will also be available at various other websites - www.asssamresult.in, www.schools9.com, www.newsnation.in, www.newsstate.com, www.iResults.net, www.EduAssam.com, www.vidyavision.com, www.exametc.com, www.ExamResults.net/assam/, www.assamresult.co.in, etc.

Here's how to download Assam Higher Secondary results 2020:

Visit the official website of the Assam Board at ahsec.nic.in

-After the official announcement, the AHSEC board will share the link to check the results on its official website itself.

-Click on the link showing "Assam HS Result 2020".

-Enter your registration and date of birth details and then click on submit.

-The HS AHSEC Result 2020 will then appear on your screen. Download or take a printout of the result.

Students can also check the result on the official AHSEC result app, or via SMS. To get result via SMS, students will be required to send SEBA20<rollnumber> to 57766.

Around 2.34 lakh students had appeared in the class 12 exams this year, which were held from February 12 to March 14 at around 72 centres across the state.

The declaration of result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Earlier, the AHSEC Board had released results for 10th class exams on June 6.

In 2019, Assam registered a passing percentage of 60.23. Meghashree Bora topped the exam after securing 594 marks out of total 600. It may be recalled that India’s top athlete Hima Das also appeared for the AHSEC class 12 exams in 2019 and passed it with first division