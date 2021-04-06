हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021

AIADMK leader files complaint against MK Stalin's son for sporting party logo while casting vote

DMK President MK Stalin cast his vote at Teynampet, accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin and son Udhayanidhi.

AIADMK leader files complaint against MK Stalin's son for sporting party logo while casting vote
Picture credit: ANI

Teynampet: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday (April 6) filed a complaint against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly wearing a shirt with a logo of his party while casting his vote during the state Assembly elections.

The complaint was filed by AIADMK leader RM Babu Murugavel. Udhayanidhi is the son of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, who led the party in the electoral battle against the AIADMK-BJP alliance, news agency ANI reported.

DMK President MK Stalin cast his vote at Teynampet, accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin and son Udhayanidhi.

Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 65.11 per cent after polling across 234 Assembly constituencies in 38 districts. A total of 3,998 candidates are in the poll fray. 

In order to combat the COVID-19 spread, the number of polling stations had been increased to 88,937.

The DMK has allotted 25 seats to Congress, six each to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko`s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

 

