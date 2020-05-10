AIADMK will never return to power again in Tamil Nadu if it opens TASMAC liquor shops, says Rajinikanth

Issuing a veiled threat to AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday (May 10) said that the AIADMK government in the state should not try to re-open TASMAC (state-run) liquor outlets at this point of time or else the AIADMK should forget to return to power again. Rajinikanth suggested the state government to explore better ways to generate revenue for the state.

"If the govt is trying to re-open TASMAC (state-run) liquor outlets at this point of time, then they need to forget even the dreams of returning to power. Please explore better ways to fill the state coffers," tweeted Rajinikanth.

The Tamil Nadu government on May 4 had announced that the state-run TASMAC liquor stores will be opened in non-containment zones from May 7. These outlets were being opened as the neighbouring states of Andhra and Karnataka opened their liquor stores and residents from Chennai and other bordering districts were crossing over to get alcohol.

On May 6, the High Court had refused to stay the decision of the Tamil Nadu government’s to re-open state-run TASMAC liquor outlets. The decision was applicable for the whole state except for the shops falling under the Chennai City Police limits.

But on Friday (May 8), the Madras High Court ordered the closure of TASMAC liquor outlets across the state in the wake of violations of social distancing norms amid COVID-19 lockdown. The High Court, however, permitted online sale of liquor.

The court permitted liquor shops to open only under certain conditions and warned them against violation of norms.