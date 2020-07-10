AIIMS doctor allegedly jumps from 10th floor of hostel, dies

A 24-year-old doctor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday died after allegedly jumping from the 10th floor of the AIIMS hostel on Friday. He started working in the AIIMS Hospital in January as a psychiatrist.

In the initial investigation, the Delhi Police said that it is a case of suicide. He was being treated for psychiatric illness. Further investigation is going on in the matter.

On July 5, a journalist succumbed to his injuries after jumping off the fourth floor of AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center (JPNATC). An AIIMS press release said that the 37-year-old journalist was admitted to JPNATC on June 24 with COVID-19.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had expressed condolences over the death of the journalist and ordered an inquiry into the incident.