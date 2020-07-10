हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AIIMS

AIIMS doctor allegedly jumps from 10th floor of hostel, dies

A 24-year-old doctor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday died after allegedly jumping from the 10th floor of the AIIMS hostel on Friday. He started working in the AIIMS Hospital in January as a psychiatrist.

AIIMS doctor allegedly jumps from 10th floor of hostel, dies

A 24-year-old doctor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday died after allegedly jumping from the 10th floor of the AIIMS hostel on Friday. He started working in the AIIMS Hospital in January as a psychiatrist.

In the initial investigation, the Delhi Police said that it is a case of suicide. He was being treated for psychiatric illness. Further investigation is going on in the matter.

On July 5, a journalist succumbed to his injuries after jumping off the fourth floor of AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center (JPNATC). An AIIMS press release said that the 37-year-old journalist was admitted to JPNATC on June 24 with COVID-19.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had expressed condolences over the death of the journalist and ordered an inquiry into the incident. 

Tags:
AIIMSAIIMS doctorSuicide
Next
Story

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, second incident in 24 hours
  • 7,93,802Confirmed
  • 21,604Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M26S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): An encounter is the ‘ultimate solution’ for crime?