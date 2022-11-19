AIIMS INI CET 2023 Result RELEASED at aiimsexams.ac.in- Direct link to check scores here

AIIMS INI CET 2023: Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI CET Result 2023 has been declared by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS today, November 19, 2022. As per reports, the INI CET Result for January 2023 session was expected to be out today and has been released. “The following is the Roll Number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) on the basis of performance in Online CBT Examination held on 13-11-2022 for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2023 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and Fourteen other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum,” AIIMS in an official notification said.

AIIMS INI CET Result 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in

Then click on link that reads “Seat Position for admission to PG courses of INIs for INI-CET January 2023 session” and “List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET January 2023 session”

Download the result notification and seat position

Keep a copy

Candidates who appeared for the online CBT Examination held on November 13, 2022 can download the INI CET Result 2022 from the official website of AIIMS Exam, aiimsexam.ac.in. The list of candidates who have qualified has been released along with the Seat position for admission to PG courses of INIs for INI CET January Session 2023.