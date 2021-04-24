AIIMS postpones INI-CET 2021 entrance exam amid COVID-19 surge

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI- CET) for the admissions to the July 2021 session of Post Graduate (PG) courses until further notice.

The National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI- CET) was scheduled to be conducted on May 8. As the country is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus and the situation is worsening, the decision was taken in this direction.

An official notice issued by AIIMS on Friday (April 23), said that "In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in May 2021: INI CET PG July [MD/MS/DM (6 yrs)/M.Ch (6 yrs)/MDS)] for July 2021 session, scheduled date - May 8, 2021."

The revised dates for the conduct of the said examination will be notified in due course of time through the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in