AIIMS

AIIMS starts trial ultrasound facility, patients to get reports on the same day

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started same-day ultrasound facilities for needy OPD patients. 
 
 The department of Radio-diagnosis and interventional Radiology of AIIMS has started it on a trial basis for OPD patients. The films and reports will be issued to the patients on the same day. 
 
"As a part of our endeavour to improve patient care, Department of Radio-diagnosis and interventional Radiology is starting same day Ultrasound facility on a trial basis for needy OPD patients. Films and reports will be issued on the same day", said AIIMS in a statement on Saturday. 
 
At the initial level, a total of 35 slots has been designated for same-day Ultrasound in the New RAK OPD basement to cater to patients with appropriate clinical conditions. 
 
However, the same day report will be provided to those whose Ultrasound examination is required urgently for deciding on clinical management. Otherwise, the patient is a senior citizen, physically handicapped or suffering from a serious illness. 
 
As per the notification issued by AIIMS, the requisition form must be signed by a faculty member confirming the urgency of the clinical indication for same-day Ultrasound. The requisition form must be presented at the appointment counter before 1 p.m. at the latest for same-day Ultrasound. 
 
However, the same facility will not be available for those Ultrasound scans which require patient preparation like overnight fasting, Doppler Ultrasound scans which examination and interpretation take much longer time and Obstetrical Ultrasound Scans. 
 
As the number of slots for same-day ultrasound is limited to a maximum of 35, the administration has asked for judicious use of this facility. 

