AIMPLB will file review petition against SC verdict in Ayodhya case: Kasim Ilyas

Reiterating its stand, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday (November 27) said that it will file a review petition against Supreme Court in Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Talking to Zee News, Babri Masjid Action Committee convenor Kasim Rasool Ilyas, who is also a member of AIMPLB, said that the review petition will be filed on December 3-4.

"Exercising our constitutional right, we're going to file a review petition in the Ayodhya case during the 1st week of December. Sunni Waqf Board's decision not to pursue the case won't legally affect us. All Muslim organizations are on the same page," he said.

In a related development, Sunni Waqf Board on Tuesday (November 26) decided not to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case.

Talking to media, Sunni Waqf Board member Abdul Razzaq Khan had said that six out of seven members of Muslim body have decided not to challenge the SC ruling in the decades-old case. "Majority decision in our meeting is that review petition in Ayodhya case should not be filed," Khan said.

On November 17, the executive committee of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had announced that it will file a review petition against the apex court's verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case.

"SC's decision of allotting five-acre land to Muslims is not acceptable to us. According to Islamic law Shariyat, we cannot accept any other land to construct the mosque," speaking on the board's decision, AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani had said.

On November 9, the SC had delivered its verdict saying that the disputed 2.27 acres of land site in Ayodhya belongs to Hindu party and ruled that Sunni Waqf Board will get 5-acres of land at an alternative site for building a mosque. The apex court clarified that either the Central government can give the five-acre land to the Sunni Waqf Board from the nearly 68 acres of land which it had acquired in 1993 under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act or the state government could hand over the piece of land at a "suitable prominent place in Ayodhya".