Air crew with asymptomatic COVID-19 infection to undergo home isolation for 10 days, says DGCA

New Delhi: The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday (December 18, 2020) released a circular saying that flight crew members who are asymptomatic but test positive for COVID-19 need to undergo home isolation for 10 days and once the period is completed they can be declared fit for flying again by their medical supervisor.

In the case the COVID-positive members have 'mild symptoms', they will "continue home isolation and will stand discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days", the DGCA said in a circular that has been accessed by PTI.

The circular also states that there is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over.

The regulator's circular further states that COVID-positive flight crew members who have moderate and severe symptoms need to undergo a special medical examination, after their complete recovery, at one of the Indian Air Force boarding centres to get the "cure certificate".

The DCGA said the December 18 circular supersedes the June 22 circular which mentioned that only those cabin crew members who come in direct contact with a COVID-positive person onboard a flight will be sent for mandatory 14-day home quarantine.