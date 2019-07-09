Air India allows Haj passengers travelling to India to carry Zamzam cans within permissible baggage allowance

Air India on Tuesday clarified that passengers travelling back from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Hyderabad and Kochi, India, are allowed to carry Zamzam cans but within their permissible baggage allowance. The carrier also apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience caused to them in the past. The Hajj pilgrims carry Zamzam water from the Zamzam well at Masjid al-Haram in Mecca.

Air India had earlier banned the carrying of Zamzam cans on its narrow-bodied aircraft to ensure flight safety. On July 4, Air India had reportedly issued a circular to travel agents informing that the Zamzam cans will not be allowed on its flights AI 966 (Jeddah to Hyderabad) and AI964 (Jeddah to Kochi) due to 'change of aircraft and limitation of seats'.

According to the airline, the passengers can now reportedly carry the 45 kg baggage allowance and a one five litres Zamzam cans for the Business class passengers and 40 kg baggage allowance and a one five litres Zamzam cans for the Economy class passengers. However, this special allowance can't be converted into baggage allowance.

"With reference to instructions regarding non-carriage of Zamzam cans, on AI966 and AI964, we wish to clarify that passengers are allowed to carry Zamzam cans within their permissible baggage allowance. Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused," Air India said taking to Twitter.

The Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims, and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that is carried out at least once in their lifetime.