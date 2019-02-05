Air India apologises after passenger finds cockroach in food served during flight

After one of Air India's passengers found a cockroach in the food served aboard a Bhopal-Mumbai flight, the airline apologised and said it has initiated "corrective action internally".

"We sincerely apologise for the incident where our valued pax (passenger) had a disappointing experience with the meal served on board our Bhopal-Mumbai flight. Air India always endeavours to ensure our pax enjoy our services," it issued a statement on Monday on Twitter.

Rohit Raj Singh Chauhan, who was on the Air India plane heading to Mumbai from Bhopal, tweeted on Saturday he was served idli-vada-sambar during the flight and it had a cockroach in it. He also posted a picture of the food served where a cockroach could be seen.

"We have taken serious note of the incident and immediately issued a strong notice to the caterer concerned. Air India has zero-tolerance policy in this respect and has initiated corrective action internally. Our senior officials are in touch with the aggrieved passenger," the airline tweeted.

Disgusted and furious, Chauhan sought to complain about the incident to the crew members but they ignored his complaint and went ahead to serve breakfast to other passengers, said Chauhan.

Chauhan who was travelling in seat 11A, later wrote a complaint and took the signatures of the crew members.

In a feedback letter, the crew wrote, "Passenger of seat 11A, Mr. ____ found dead cockroach in his meal and was very furious. He complained bitterly about the catering and the airline as to how the meals are not securely checked before being served to the passengers. He would be putting it on social media. Crew apologised for the same."

However, Chauhan said that the airline management did not take any action into this incident.

Incidentally, the food gets loaded from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA).

This is however not the first incident for Air India where a passenger found a cockroach. Earlier in December 2017, a female passenger while eating her food at the VIP lounge of Air India at Delhi airport found a cockroach on her food plate.

The passenger later took to Twitter to complain about the same, forcing the airline to tender an apology.