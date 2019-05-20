close

Air India flight

Air India flight lands at Gujarat's IAF base after passenger suffers cardiac arrest

After landing at the Indian Air Force base, the patient was rushed to the Jamnagar civil hospital accompanied by an IAF doctor.

Air India flight lands at Gujarat's IAF base after passenger suffers cardiac arrest

Ahmedabad: An Air India flight from Delhi to Muscat was diverted to Jamnagar Air Force base on Sunday night after a 33-year-old passenger suffered a cardiac arrest onboard.

After landing at the Indian Air Force base, the patient was rushed to the Jamnagar civil hospital accompanied by an IAF doctor.

"AI 973 Delhi Muscat flight diverted to Jamnagar Air Force Base at 2230 with an Indian passenger aged 33 suffering cardiac arrest in flight. IAF responded promptly. Diversion to civil airfield would have taken more time. Patient shifted to the hospital accompanied by IAF doc," PRO Defence Gujarat Puneet Chadha said in a tweet late on Sunday night. 

Live TV

He later said the patient was taken to Guru Govind Singh Hospital for treatment.

Name of the patient was not known immediately. 

It is rare when commercial flights are allowed to land on IAF bases.

However, Chadha said in the tweet that IAF responded quickly as the flight diversion to civil airfield would have taken more time.

Air India flightJamnagar IAF basecardiac arrest
Two suspected criminals killed after shootout in Delhi's Dwarka

