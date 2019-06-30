close

Air India

Air India flight veers off after landing at Mangaluru airport, all passengers deboarded safely

According to ANI, IX384 Air India Express flight veered off the taxiway at around 5:40 pm and got stuck in the grass at the airport.

Air India flight veers off after landing at Mangaluru airport, all passengers deboarded safely
Image Courtesy: ANI

An Air India flight from Dubai to Mangalore veered off the taxiway after landing at the Mangaluru airport on Sunday. According to ANI, IX384 Air India Express flight veered off the taxiway at around 5:40 pm and got stuck in the grass at the airport.

Air India Express spokesperson told ANI that all passengers are safe and have been deboarded. The spokesperson added that Air India Express engineers are checking the aircraft and an internal investigation has been ordered. The spokesperson noted that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed about the incident.

"All passengers are safe & the aircraft is being checked by Air India Express engineers. An internal investigation has been ordered, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed about the incident," Air India Express spokesperson told ANI.

(More details are awaited)

Air IndiaAir India ExpressMangaluru airport
