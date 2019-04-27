Air India flights affected worldwide after internal server goes down; passengers stranded

NEW DELHI: Several Air India flights were affected across the country after the airline's internal server crashed in the wee hours of Saturday. According to news agency ANI, the airline's internal server SITA went down at around 3:30 am.

Thousands of passengers are reportedly stranded in Delhi and Mumbai airports.

Air India flights affected as airline's SITA server is down all over India & overseas since 3:30 am. More details awaited. #Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Wl2hElACUU — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2019

Several commuters users took Twitter to complain about the delayed flights and chaos at airport.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote, "Air India server crashed since 3.30AM. All flights cancelled. Thousands of passengers stranded at the airport. Nobody knows what is happening. Don’t go to the airport without confirming. I am also going back after spending couple of hours."

Air India server crashed since 3.30AM. All flights cancelled. Thousands of passengers stranded at the airport. Nobody knows what is happening. Don’t go to the airport without confirming. I am also going back after spending couple of hours. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 27, 2019

"SITA server is down. Due to which flight operation is affected. Our technical teams are on work and soon system may be recovered. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," Air India spokesperson said.