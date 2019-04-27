close

Air India

Air India flights affected worldwide after internal server goes down; passengers stranded

Several Air India flights were affected nationwide after the airline's internal server crashed at around 3:30 am on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. Several passengers are stranded at airports. 

ANI photo

NEW DELHI: Several Air India flights were affected across the country after the airline's internal server crashed in the wee hours of Saturday. According to news agency ANI, the airline's internal server SITA went down at around 3:30 am.

Thousands of passengers are reportedly stranded in Delhi and Mumbai airports. 

Several commuters users took Twitter to complain about the delayed flights and chaos at airport.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote, "Air India server crashed since 3.30AM. All flights cancelled. Thousands of passengers stranded at the airport. Nobody knows what is happening. Don’t go to the airport without confirming. I am also going back after spending couple of hours."

 

"SITA server is down. Due to which flight operation is affected. Our technical teams are on work and soon system may be recovered. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," Air India spokesperson said.

