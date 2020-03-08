हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
International Womens Day 2020

Air India marks International Women's Day by operating several all-women crew flights

Air India marks International Women&#039;s Day by operating several all-women crew flights

New Delhi: Air India, like every year, is celebrating International Women`s Day in its traditional style by operating several all-women crew flights on its international and domestic routes including the non-stop Delhi to San Francisco flight.

"Women cockpit and cabin crew of Air India are operating both wide and narrow-body aircraft to all corners of the world and across the nation to salute woman power in sync with our socio-cultural ethos," an official statement read.

Air India is perhaps the only single airline to operate so many domestic and international flights operated and supported by only its women employees - reiterating the equal role and opportunity that women deserve in every organisation, the statement informed.

"It is a moment of pride and honour for Air India as our women employees are leaving their mark in the annals of the aviation sector on a global scale. I would like to congratulate our women crew for operating so many flights on various international and domestic routes," Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying. 

