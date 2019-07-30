Air India's Centaur Hotel to be shut down by October 2019

The Air India owned Centaur Hotel in the national capital will be shut down by October 2019 to pave way for the expansion of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The hotel was built for the 1982 Asiad Games along with Terminal 2 (T2) of the IGI airport. The property will now be handed over to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for the Airport Expansion plan.

As per the plan, an aircraft parking bay will be developed by the AAI in place of the hotel. As per directions of aviation ministry, the hotel has to be vacated by the staff by October 31, 2019. It will be then handed over to the AAI by November 30, 2019. According to the order, the land parcel occupied by the hotel and Chefair Flight Catering is to be handed over by November.

Currently, the hotels are located in Delhi and Srinagar. As per the Airport expansion plans, the Centaur Hotel has to be demolished to pave way for Maintenance, Research and Overhaul (MRO) activity, parking bay for aircraft, runways etc.