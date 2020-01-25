Air quality improves in Delhi, 21 trains running late due to fog

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday woke up to clear sky with and the level of pollution remained in a satisfactory range. The Safdarjung area recorded temperature at 6.8-degree Celsius and the temperature was recorded at 8.5-degree celsius in Palam at 5.30 am. The overall AQI remained at 116 which falls under the moderate category.

The NCR region also saw improvement in the air quality with AQI recorded at 127 in Noida, 83 in Gurugram and 151 in Faridabad.

As per weather forecast, the temperature in the national capital is likely to fall due to the strong wind and the sky will remain clear on January 26. The forecast further stated that there are chances of light rains on January 28.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there may be snowfall in the hilly regions of North India on January 28 and 29 due to which the temperature is likely to fall at the nearby places.

On Saturday, 21 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by several hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India. According to northern railway officials, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Anand Vihar, Sadbhawana Express were delayed by 6 hours, followed by Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express which is running behind its schedule by 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The train services also remained affected on Friday as 12-Delhi bound trains remained late.