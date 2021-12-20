हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi AQI

Air quality in Delhi, Noida remain in 'poor' category, capital’s overall AQI stands at 290

Delhi’s air quality remains in the `poor` category for the second consecutive day on Monday (December 20, 2021) with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 290.

Air quality in Delhi, Noida remain in 'poor' category, capital's overall AQI stands at 290
Representational Image

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality remains in the `poor` category for the second consecutive day on Monday (December 20, 2021) with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 290.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 101 in the `poor` and 181 in the `moderate` category respectively.

On the other hand, Noida’s air quality remains in the `poor` category and the air quality in Gurugram has slipped to the `poor` category. While Noida recorded the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 293, Gurugram settled at 225 today. 

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`.

Notably, the Delhi government has extended the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks in the national capital till further orders after a review meeting earlier this week.

However, the schools in the national capital reopened Delhi for classes 6 onwards from Saturday after the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) allowed the resumption of physical classes. 

(With ANI inputs)

