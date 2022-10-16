Air quality panel directs central, state agencies to strictly enforce Graded Response Action Plan

New Delhi: In light of the NCR air quality index, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reminded all implementing agencies of the central and state governments of NCR to strictly implement actions under stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Commission has also urged citizens to cooperate in adhering to the citizen charters of the respective stages and to assist in the effective implementation of the GRAP measures to improve the region's overall air quality. On October 5, this year, Delhi's air quality deteriorated to "poor," though it later improved. Because the air quality has returned to the "poor" category, all parties involved must step up their efforts under Stage I of the GRAP.

The Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) is reviewing measures undertaken towards abatement of air pollution and is also closely monitoring air quality parameters in NCR as per forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality "poor" category index made available by India Meteorological Department/India Meteorological Department. In its meeting on October 5, this year, the Sub-Committee for Invoking GRAP Actions decided to invoke all actions envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP - 'Poor' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300).

Also Read: Delhi-NCR air quality turns poor, CAQM recommends closure of construction sites to curb pollution

The Order for invoking actions under Stage I of the GRAP -`Poor` Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300) was accordingly issued on October 5 and is still in force. As per the revised GRAP, a 24-point action plan as per Stage 1 of GRAP is already in place in the entire NCR effective October 5. This 24-point action plan includes steps such as the closure of construction and demolition (C&D) activities of projects with plot sizes equal to or more than 500 sq m which have not registered on the `web portal` of the respective NCR and state governments; proper implementation of guidelines on dust mitigation measures and sound environmental management of C&D wastes; regular lifting of municipal solid waste (MSW), C&D waste, and hazardous wastes from dedicated dump sites; periodic mechanised sweeping and/or water sprinkling on the road and use of anti-smog guns at C&D sites, among others. Further, various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and state pollution control boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have been communicated to ensure strict implementation of actions of the stage under GRAP. The detailed revised schedule of GRAP is available on the Commission`s website and can be accessed via caqm.nic.in.

Also Read: Kerala Rains: Yellow alert issued in THESE 10 districts due to heavy rains- Check forecast here

(With ANI inputs)