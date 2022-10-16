NewsIndia
KERALA RAINS

Kerala Rains: Yellow alert issued in THESE 10 districts due to heavy rains- Check forecast here

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram are expected to receive heavy rains till Tuesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 06:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The IMD has predicted the possibility of receiving 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain in the next 24 hours
  • Kerala witnessed back-to-back floods and landslides in 2018 and 2019
  • Police, fire and rescue departments have been kept on high alert

Trending Photos

Kerala Rains: Yellow alert issued in THESE 10 districts due to heavy rains- Check forecast here

Kerala: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in many parts of the state for the next five days till 20 October. As per the IMD alert, heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning will lash isolated places in the state till October 20. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram are expected to receive heavy rains till Tuesday. On Wednesday, there may be heavy rains in all the districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts.

The IMD has predicted the possibility of receiving 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain in the next 24 hours. On Thursday, there is a possibility of heavy rains in all districts from Ernakulam to Kasargod.

Kerala witnessed back-to-back floods and landslides in 2018 and 2019. Amid the IMD predicting heavy rains, the revenue, police, fire and rescue departments have been kept on high alert. People in many areas of Thrissur including Chalakkudi, where many people were displaced, have also warned about possible heavy rains.

Live Tv

Kerala RainsKeralaWeather UpdateIMDIndia Meteorological DepartmentRainfall todayRainfall in IndiaIMD Yellow AlertIMD orange alertIMD red alert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN