Aircel-Maxis case adjourned sine die

New Delhi: The Aircel-Maxis case was on Friday adjourned sine die by the Rouse Avenue Court.

The case relates to the alleged irregularities in grant of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The approval was allegedly granted in 2006 when P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

The Matter was listed for arguments on the cognizance of chargesheet filed by both investigative agencies CBI and ED in the Aircel Maxis case.

Both ED and CBI sought adjournment in the case wanting matter to be listed for October 1st week. Senior Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the probe agencies told the court that they are waiting for LRs.

However, court dictating its order said that prosecution was seeking date after dates and hence deferred the matter sine die.

Prosecution has been asked to approach the court as and when the investigation is complete and as and when they receive LRs from various countries

On Thursday, the court allowed anticipatory bail to Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in the case.