DGCA

Airlines must refrain from booking tickets, no decision yet on commencing flight operations: DGCA

The aviation regulator has asked airlines to cease all news bookings and intimated to them that instructions regarding commencing of operations will be given in due course of time.

Airlines must refrain from booking tickets, no decision yet on commencing flight operations: DGCA
File Photo

New Delhi: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday (April 19) said no decision has been taken to resume passenger flights from May 4 after the government revokes the lockdown restrictions and that all airlines must refrain from taking any new bookings. 

The statement by DGCA read:

"In these circulars, there was no direction/clearance which allows the airlines to start ticket bookings for the journeys to be undertaken w.e.f the 4th of May, 2020. Further it has been noted that airlines have started booking tickets for journeys w.e.f the 4th of May 2020. 
In this respect it is brought to the notice of all concerned that no decision to commence the operation of domestic/international flights w.e.f 4th of May has been taken.

In view of this, all airlines are hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets as described above. Further the airline s may note that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting of operations," it said.

The regulator asked for strict compliance by all airlines.

Passenger flights were banned from March 25 when the lockdown came into force. Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier tweeted that no decision has been taken to resume passenger flights in the country.

Earlier private Indian airlines were taking bookings on Sunday on select flights from May 4.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar made it clear on Sunday that the central government has so far not taken any decision on starting train or airline services for passengers, asserting that any discussion on the issue is futile.

DGCAAirlinesflight bookingSpiceJetGoAirAir Indiaairports
