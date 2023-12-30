Airport, Vande Bharat Trains, Railway Station...: PM Modi To Gift Projects Worth 15K Cr To Ayodhya Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Saturday to unveil a series of projects with a cumulative value exceeding Rs 15,000 crore. Commencing at approximately 11:15 AM, the Prime Minister will kick off the proceedings by inaugurating the revamped Ayodhya Railway Station. Subsequently, he will flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains, in addition to dedicating several other pivotal railway projects to the nation.

Continuing the day's events, at around 12:15 PM, Prime Minister Modi is slated to inaugurate the newly constructed Ayodhya Airport. Following this, at approximately 1 PM, he will actively participate in a public program. During this session, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone for multiple developmental projects valued at over Rs 15,000 crore in the state.

These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, PM Modi, in a post on X, said, "Our government is determined to develop world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity and preserve the rich heritage of Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. In this direction, I will inaugurate the newly constructed airport and redeveloped railway station tomorrow. Along with this, I will also get the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many more development projects, which will make the life of my family members in many areas of the country including Ayodhya and UP easier."

Prime Minister's vision is to develop modern world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city. In the realisation of this vision, a new airport, a new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads and other civic infrastructure are being inaugurated in the city. Further, the foundation stones of a number of new projects will be laid that will contribute to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Airport

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features, like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5-star ratings. The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.

Ayodhya Dham Railway Station

Phase I of the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station - known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station - is developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore. The three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloakrooms, child care rooms, and waiting halls. The station building will be 'accessible for all' and an 'IGBC-certified green station building'.

Amrit Bharat trains, Vande Bharat trains and other rail projects

The programme at Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station will witness the Prime Minister flagging off a new category of superfast passenger trains in the country - the Amrit Bharat Express. The Amrit Bharat train is an LHB push-pull train with non-air-conditioned coaches. This train has locos at both ends for better acceleration. It provides improved facilities for rail passengers, like beautifully designed seats, better luggage racks, mobile charging points with suitable mobile holders, LED lights, CCTV, and a public information system, among others.

Prime Minister will also flag off six new Vande Bharat trains. Prime Minister will flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains viz Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

Prime Minister will also flag off six new Vande Bharat Trains. These include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation three railway projects worth Rs 2300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. The projects include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project; Jaunpur-Tulsi Nagar, Akbarpur-Ayodhya, Sohawal-Patranga and Safdarganj-Rasauli sections of the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project; and doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.

Improved civic infrastructure in Ayodhya

To enhance accessibility to the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir, Prime Minister will inaugurate four newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads in Ayodhya - Rampath, Bhaktipath, Dharampath, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate and dedicate to the nation a number of projects that will strengthen the civic infrastructure and beautify the public places in and around Ayodhya. These inaugurated projects include Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College; four-lane road connecting Ayodhya-Sultanpur Road-Airport; a four-lane road till Tedhi Bazaar Shri Ram Janmabhoomi via NH-27 bypass Mahobra Bazaar; several beautified roads across the city and the Ayodhya bypass; Jagdishpur-Faizabad section of NH-330A; widening and strengthening of Maholi-Baragaon-Deodhi road and Jasarpur-Bhaupur-Gangaraman-Sureshnagar road; ROB at Badi Bua Railway Crossing on Panchkosi Parikrama Marg; solid waste treatment Plant in village Pikhrauli; and new buildings and classrooms in Dr Brajkishore Homoeopathic College and Hospital, among others.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate works related to the Mukhyamantri Nagar Srijan Yojana and five parking and commercial facilities.

The foundation stone of new projects in Ayodhya

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of new projects which will further help in the revamp of civic facilities in Ayodhya while also strengthening the rich cultural heritage of the city. These include conservation and beautification of four historical entrance gates in Ayodhya; new concrete ghats between Guptar Ghat and Rajghat and rehabilitation of pre-built ghats; development and beautification of tourist facilities from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat; construction of a visitor gallery for Deepotsav and other fairs at Ram Ki Paidi; strengthening and renovation of pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Temple.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a greenfield township in Ayodhya being developed at a cost of more than Rs 2180 crore and the Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme to be developed at a cost of about Rs 300 crore.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of an NH-28 (new NH-27) Lucknow-Ayodhya section; strengthen and modification of NH-28 (new NH-27) existing Ayodhya bypass; establishment of the CIPET centre in Ayodhya, and construction work of the Municipal Corporation Ayodhya and Ayodhya Development Authority office.

Other projects across Uttar Pradesh

During the public programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation other significant projects across Uttar Pradesh. These include the four-lane widening of Gosain Ki Bazar Bypass-Varanasi (Ghaghra Bridge-Varanasi) (NH-233); strengthening and upgradation of Khutar to Lakhimpur section of NH-730; a capacity increase of the LPG plant in Trishundi of Amethi district; Sewage Treatment Plant of 30 MLD in Pankha and 130 MLD in Jajmau, Kanpur; interception and diversion of drains and sewage treatment work in Unnao district; and CETP for Tannery Cluster at Jajmau in Kanpur.