AJIT PAWAR

Ajit Pawar Condemns 'Objectionable' Remarks Targeting Specific Community

The Kankvali MLA was earlier in the eye of a storm for threatening Muslims over the community's protests against objectionable remarks made by Nashik-based spiritual leader Ramgiri Maharaj.

|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said certain individuals from a party were making "objectionable" remarks targeting a specific community and asserted the NCP strongly opposes such language.

He was apparently referring to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, who in a recent video can be seen telling a gathering that they should have business transactions only with Hindus. The Kankvali MLA was earlier in the eye of a storm for threatening Muslims over the community's protests against objectionable remarks made by Nashik-based spiritual leader Ramgiri Maharaj.

Addressing a gathering in Chakan here, deputy CM Pawar said, "Today, certain individuals from a political party use denigrating language targeting a particular community and religion. We do not support such language and we strongly oppose it.

This kind of objectionable language creates rift in society." He also asked the gathering to not be "emotional" while voting and sought their support. "You gave love and support to some till today. Now give the same to us for some days.

We will not do anything wrong," Pawar told the crowd. Pawar said he had never received awards for best speech or best parliamentarian so far despite being in public life for the past 34 years.

