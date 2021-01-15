हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AK Sharma

AK Sharma, PM Narendra Modi's trusted aide, named BJP's MLC candidate in UP

There is a strong possibility that Sharma after his election as a legislator will be given a key position in the state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

AK Sharma, PM Narendra Modi&#039;s trusted aide, named BJP&#039;s MLC candidate in UP
File Photo

New Delhi: Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma, considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on Friday (January 15) named BJP's candidate for the upcoming legislative council polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma had joined the BJP on Thursday (January 14), days after he opted for voluntary retirement from the IAS.

There is a strong possibility that Sharma after his election as a legislator will be given a key position in the state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sources have said.

A Gujarat cadre officer hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Sharma had long been one of the trusted bureaucrats of Modi since his tenure as Gujarat chief minister. He also served in key positions in the PMO after Modi became prime minister in 2014.

Besides Sharma, the BJP also named Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, its state president Swatantra Dev Sing and Lakshman Prasad Acharya as its candidates for the polls.
Polling for 12 legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on January 28.

In the 100-member UP Legislative Council, the SP has 55 MLCs, BJP has 25 MLCs, BSP has eight MLCs, Congress and 'Nirdaliye Samooh' have two MLCs each and Apna Dal (S) and 'Shikshak Dal' have one MLC each. There are three independent MLCs and three seats are vacant.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AK SharmaPM Narendra ModiUP legislative council polls 2021BJP
Next
Story

Centre must scrap farm laws, give legal guarantee on MSP, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait as 9th round of talks begin
  • 1,05,27,683Confirmed
  • 1,51,918Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M20S

Farmers leave for Vigyan Bhawan by bus, 9th round of talks between farmers and government