Akali Dal Eyes BJP Alliance For 2024 Polls, SAD Delhi President Sets Conditions

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has shown interest in rejoining Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to form an alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, if any such proposal is made, SAD will expect BJP to agree to its clauses, Akali Dal Delhi State President Paramjit Singh Sarna has said.

“We have no hesitation for an alliance with BJP (for 2024 Lok Sabha elections), but SAD is the bigger partner in Punjab. If they (BJP) agree to the clauses that were put forward by Lt. Parkash Singh Badal earlier, we are ready to join hands with them,” Sarna said.

In 2020, SAD had decided to break away from its alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farmers' protest following which it ran in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections alone.

Meanwhile, leaders from both the parties think that the possibility of a re-alliance will put them in a tough spot over seat-sharing.

On the other hand, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), a faction of the party led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, has decided to set up a panel to finalise its merger with SAD.

In 2018, SAD(S) parted ways with SAD after it demanded resignation from its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal over the party’s loss in the assembly elections.

SAD is also planning to form units in Mumbai, Jharkhand and Bihar.