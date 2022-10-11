Akali politics takes a U-turn, two arch rivals merge in name of 'uniting Sikh Community'

Chandigarh: Once again Akali politics has seen the formation of a strategical alliance with the merger of Paramjit Singh Sarna-led Shiromani Akali Dal – Delhi (SAD-D) with Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal – Badal (SAD-B) - who till the recent past were not only ideologically opposed to each other but have been accusing each other of causing severe Panthic damage. Often a farce and buffoonery are played by the master political swindlers to make their unsuspecting followers trust them and that’s what has happened in the latest political merger in Akali politics after a staunch adversary of Badals, Sarna was singing paeans to Badals who also rewarded him with presidentship of his party’s Delhi unit after bestowing siropa (robe of honour) upon him on the name of 'uniting the Sikh community'.

It is blindingly obvious that the threat to their own political existence and their bleak political future, under present circumstances, have brought Badals and Sarnas together, who have suddenly started seeing the 'hidden enemies' of the Panth who have threatened the existence of Khalsa Panth and its institutions.

Notably on October 9, Paramjit Singh Sarna, former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), merged his SAD (D) with SAD (B) aiming to “unite the Sikh community”.

In a significant development in Panthic politics, SAD (Delhi) led by S.Paramjit Singh Sarna today united with Shiromani Akali Dal.

SAD president S.Sukhbir Singh Babal appointed PS Sarna as president of the Delhi State unit & asked to strengthen the party in other States as well.

He was not only appointed president of the party’s Delhi unit but was also tasked to build party units in other states.

Former spokesperson of Sikh’s prominent seminary Damdami Taksal turned BJP leader Professor Sarchand Khiala is of the view that SAD(B) is like a sinking ship and Sarna’s support will not help it to survive.

"After being rejected by the people of Punjab in the last assembly elections, the Badals are now trying to make their political come back with support from parties like SAD (D)," alleged Sarchand Singh.

While stating that till the recent past both the Badals and Sarnas had bitter feelings toward each other, he questioned how would they justify their ‘past’ acts before the Panth.

Unexpected and strange bedfellows are made in politics but only time holds the key as to how the leaders of both parties will explain their newfound bonhomie to the Panth.

Sources are of the view that former DSGMC president turned BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s tightening grip over Punjabi politics and his rising political stature has forced the Badals and Sarnas to forge political ties on the name of Panthic unity before BJP’s Sikh leadership could further cause damage to their very political existence.