Palghar

Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks CBI probe in Palghar lynching case

The Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding strict action to be taken against those responsible in the Palghar lynching incident where two sadhus and their driver were lynched by a mob on the night of April 16.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding strict action to be taken against those responsible in the Palghar lynching incident where two sadhus and their driver were lynched by a mob on the night of April 16.

In its letter, the Samiti claimed that the Palghar lynching incident is the result of an alliance between church missionaries and Maoists. It said that according to the FIR, four accused with links to CPI(M) and one NCP workers were named in the incident, and raised suspicion that because of their political links, a fair investigation in the case won't be possible.

The Samiti requested the Prime Minister to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter. 

The lynching of sadhus took place on the night of April 16 when three men, two seers and their driver, were going from Mumbai in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district where the three were dragged out of the car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

The petition noted that 101 people have so far been arrested in the case, which has been transferred to the state Crime Investigation Department (CID).

