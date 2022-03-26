Akhilesh Yadav all set to become the leader of opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav was unanimously elected as the leader of the SP legislature party at a meeting of the newly-elected party MLAs in Lucknow on Saturday (March 26). Briefing reporters after the first meeting of the newly-elected MLAs at the party headquarters, Uttar Pradesh SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel said Yadav has been elected as the leader of the legislature party. With this, the SP president is all set to become the leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

"Akhilesh Yadav has invited leaders, national presidents and MLAs of our ally parties on March 28. They'll come that day. Discussions on proceedings of the House will be done. It'll also be discussed how will public issues be raised in the House," said Naresh Uttam Patel.

Yadav, who won from the Karhal seat in Mainpuri in the Uttar Assembly polls, had recently resigned from his Lok Sabha membership from Azamgarh. Under Yadav's leadership, the SP will raise the issues concerning people in the Assembly and oppose the false claims and wrong policies of the state government, Uttam said.

Earlier on Friday, Akhilesh took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath government for conducting its oath-taking ceremony at a stadium "which was built by the SP government." He tweeted, "I congratulate the new government for taking oath at a stadium which was built by the SP government." Attacking the government further, the SP leader said that an oath should also be taken to truly serve the public and not merely for forming a government. "Oath should not only be taken to form the government but also to truly serve the people," the tweet adds.

A mega oath-taking ceremony was held at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Sports Stadium where along with Yogi Adityanath, 52 Ministers took the oath of office. Back in November 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed Ekana International Stadium to 'Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Sports Stadium'.War of words between the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were witnessed then too. The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

