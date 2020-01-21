Akhilesh Yadav hits back after Amit Shah's open challenge on CAA, says 'fake babas cheating public in Uttar Pradesh'

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Tuesday took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement that government will not budge an inch on implementation of the amended citizenship act, saying 'the people will pay them back for cheating'.

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh, without naming the Home Minister, tweeted, "Was the one Baba not enough in Uttar Pradesh that another (baba) too came to give his teachings. These fake babas have tricked the public with confidence, they are not going to get anything in return from the public as support on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. The public will clearly tell these fake babas that this time when you go, do not return."

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah, while addressing a rally on the CAA in Lucknow, attacked the Opposition for misleading people of the law and said that the government is not going to scrap it despite the protests over it. Naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah challenged the Opposition leaders to hold a discussion with him on CAA in a public forum.

The Union Minister said that there is no provision in the amended law for taking anyone's citizenship away. "A canard is being spread against the CAA by the Congress, SP, BSP, and Trinamool Congress. The CAA is a law to grant citizenship. I want to say that irrespective of the protests it will not be withdrawn," he said.