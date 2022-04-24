It seems the third generation of the Yadav clan is getting increasingly inclined towards politics.

Aditi Yadav, Arjun Yadav and Tina Yadav -- the three children of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav -- are `active` on Twitter and their posts clearly indicate that they are perfectly clued in with the political activities of their father`s party.

The unverified Twitter accounts of the three Yadav children contain mostly retweets of their parents and family members.

The Samajwadi Party had last month posted a denial that the accounts were fake. The action came after some netizens trolled the three children and the Yadav clan did not want the young generation to wade into any controversy on social media.

However, friends of the Yadav children insist that the three are active on Twitter though they are cautious enough not to post any content that could create controversy.

The children follow their parents and other family members, including Ram Gopal Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and others. They also follow the official Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party.

Aditi Yadav recently posted a photograph of Mulayam Singh Yadav with Shivpal Yadav and captioned it `Dono Dadaji`.

A senior party functionary said, "The children do not have verified accounts as yet but they are definitely active on social media like every other teenager these days. The Yadav family does not want any controversy for them and so they have been asked to be cautious. During elections, all three actively retweeted their father`s tweets."

While Aditi follows only her father, mother and the Samajwadi Party, Arjun Yadav follows his uncles Akshay Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav and granduncle Ram Gopal Yadav. He also follows SP leaders like Naresh Uttam Patel and Rajeev Rai, among others.

Tina Yadav follows the family members and celebrities like Elon Musk, Rihanna, US President Joe Biden and several music companies and news agencies.

