Akhilesh Yadav Lauds Bihar Govt For Caste Census, Asks BJP To Do It Nationwide

Lucknow: Following the release of the caste survey report by the Bihar government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed his support for it and called on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to set aside politics and conduct a nationwide caste census. Akhilesh Yadav took to X and said “Bihar caste-based census published: This is the mathematical basis of social justice. The caste census will not open a new path of 85-15 conflict but of cooperation and those who are not domineering but are supporters of everyone's rights, they support and welcome it.

Those who really want to get the rights, get the caste census done. The BJP government should leave politics and conduct a nationwide caste census.” Akhilesh Yadav further stressed that conducting a caste census is a catalyst for the progress of the country. He explained that when people have knowledge of their population within various caste groups, it fosters self-confidence among them.

“When people come to know how many they are, then self-confidence awakens among them and also a social consciousness against social injustice, due to which their unity increases and they can overcome the obstacles coming in the way of their progress. They create new paths and also end the injustice being done by the traditional powerful people of the society. With this, the society moves on the path of equality and the country develops in an integrated manner. The caste census is the path to progress of the country,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

“Now it is certain that PDA will decide the direction of future politics,” he added. Meanwhile, reacting to the caste survey report released by the Bihar government today, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq said "they are eyeing" the general elections in 2024.

"What was the need for these figures at this time? They are eyeing the elections next year and doing these activities. The nation wants service, development, education, and a better Prime Minister. None of this is there. They should be asked if you are running the country, what have you done for its development..."? Barq asked while speaking to ANI in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is a partner with the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) among others in the INDIA bloc, formed to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general assembly polls