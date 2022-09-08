New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday (September 7, 2022) ridiculed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's offer to him that he will be made the chief minister if he comes to him with 100 MLAs. At a program on Tuesday, Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh CM, had advised Maurya to take a cue from the political developments in Bihar and offered him to join the SP with 100 MLAs, saying he will be made the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Maurya, when asked about this, told reporters, "Akhilesh Yadav is behaving like a fish without water ever since he has been thrown out of power."

He also said that the SP chief is making such absurd comments to remain in news.

"His 100 MLAs are ready to join the BJP but we don't need to break his party because our government is running smoothly with a full majority," Maurya, who has been retained as the deputy chief minister in the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0, said.

"He is making such absurd comments to remain in the news. Akhilesh Yadav is not my well-wisher but he is against the BJP and the backwards," he added.

Yadav, who gave up his Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat after becoming an MLA, is currently serving as the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

Akhilesh Yadav should worry about his alliance as his 'MLAs are in touch with us': UP BJP chief

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also slammed Yadav and said that Maurya "will always be with us".

"Keshavji is a proven worker of the organisation and dedicated to the BJP's ideology. He will always be with us, he is not a selfish person. He will control Akhilesh Yadav, he (Yadav) won't be able to control him," Chaudhary in a tweet in Hindi.

The newly appointed state BJP chief added that Akhilesh Yadav should worry about his alliance, his family, and his party because his "MLAs are in touch with us".

(2/2) अखिलेश यादव तो अपने गठबंधन की, अपने परिवार की, अपनी पार्टी की, अपने विधायकों की भी चिंता कर लें क्योंकि उनके विधायक हमारे संपर्क में हैं। — Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (@Bhupendraupbjp) September 7, 2022

(With agency inputs)