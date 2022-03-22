Akhilesh Yadav quits as Lok Sabha MP, to continue as MLA from Karhal

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has resigned from Lok Sabha on Tuesday (March 22), sources said. "Akhilesh Yadav is resigning from Lok Sabha and he will continue in politics as an MLA from Karhal assembly," the top sources from Samajwadi Party confirmed to ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav is resigning from the Lower House of the Parliament as in the recently held Uttar Pradesh elections, he was elected as an MLA from the Karhal assembly seat. The 48-year-old former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh is currently inside the Parliament House to meet Lok Sabha Speaker over his resignation. Samajwadi Party sources also expressed that Akhilesh Yadav will lead the party in the state and play the role of opposition leader in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Earlier, Akhilesh - while talking to reporters in Azamgarh late on Monday (March 21) evening - had said he is not going to the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath because "I have not been invited yet. I will not go to attend the event if I am invited now."

Akhilesh also appeared to have softened his stand on the EVM row as he said that now it is not the time to discuss this issue, but he questioned the role of the administration. "To divert attention and ensure that there is no demand for a review of how BJP won the election, the government has started promoting the film 'The Kashmir Files'. The result of the Uttar Pradesh election is completely different from the people's expectations. Now, the BJP should ensure that profits being made by 'The Kashmir Files' are spent on the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. A committee should be formed for rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits," he added.

He went on to target BSP chief Mayawati saying she did nothing to save the Constitution of B.R. Ambedkar. "It is being said that she joined hands with the BJP secretly. Time has come when Samajwadis will have to bring all Ambedkarwadis together," he said.

Live TV