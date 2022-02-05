Akhilesh Yadav’s claim: ‘SP-RLD alliance will win 400 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls’

New Delhi: With Uttar Pradesh elections just around the corner, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday (February 5) said that his alliance will bag 400 seats in the upcoming polls.

“Given the anger of the people, the alliance (SP-RLD) is going to get 400 seats; the opposition will get the remaining 3 seats,” ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

Given the anger of the people, the alliance (SP-RLD) is going to get 400 seats; opposition will get the remaining 3 seats: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Aligarh#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/e0ywwLvZpi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2022

Yadav who was in Aligarh on his campaign trail also condemned the firing incident on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s car. "SP condemned the incident as soon as we got to know. BJP should answer if mafia opened fire when they saw a political leader. It's the biggest failure of law & order system. We've seen their law and order many times,” the former UP CM said. AIMIM is also contesting UP polls on 100 seats.

Attacking the ruling BJP government in the state, the SP supremo said had the Hathras rape victim received the proper treatment she might have been alive. “Family of the daughter from Hathras wanted justice, they wanted to cremate her respectfully. But what did people of this Govt do? They didn't let it happen. Had she received proper treatment at hospital, she would perhaps have been alive today,” Yadav added.

SP is fighting the UP polls in alliance with Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Elections to 403 Assembly seats in UP will be held in seven phases. The poll dates in the state are February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV