Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

Akhilesh Yadav to contest UP assembly polls from Mainpuri's Karhal: Report

New Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi chief and party’s chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh will contest assembly elections 2022 from Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly constituency, reported ANI quoting sources.

This is the first time Akhilesh Yadav, who is a Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Azamgarh, will contest elections for the assembly.

However, the SP chief on Wednesday said that he will contest Assembly elections after taking permission from Azamgarh residents. Yadav is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh.

In 2012, when Yadav became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh took the Legislative Council route.

Karhal Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and one of the five assembly constituencies in the Mainpuri (Lok Sabha constituency).

The first election in this assembly constituency was held in 1957 after the "DPACO (1956)" (delimitation order) was passed in 1956. After the "Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order" was passed in 2008, the constituency was assigned identification number 110.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will begin from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases.

The results for the five states will be out on March 10.

