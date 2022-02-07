हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has accepted to work as brand ambassador of Uttarakhand, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The Bollywood actor met Dhami at the CM residence in Dehradun.

Akshay Kumar has accepted to work as brand ambassador of Uttarakhand, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Photo: Pushkar Singh Dhami

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday (February 7, 2022) met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the CM residence in Dehradun.

Following the visit, Dhami said that Akshay Kumar will work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand.

"We had given him (Akshay Kumar) a proposal, he has accepted it. He will also work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand," Dhami was quoted as saying.

(With agency inputs)

