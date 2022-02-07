Akshay Kumar has accepted to work as brand ambassador of Uttarakhand, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday (February 7, 2022) met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the CM residence in Dehradun.

Following the visit, Dhami said that Akshay Kumar will work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand.

"We had given him (Akshay Kumar) a proposal, he has accepted it. He will also work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand," Dhami was quoted as saying.

आज प्रख्यात अभिनेता, युवाओं के प्रेरणास्रोत और मेरे मित्र श्री अक्षय कुमार जी का मुख्यमंत्री आवास में स्वागत एवं अभिनन्दन किया। अक्षय कुमार जी ने राज्य के युवाओं को प्रेरित करने के लिए सरकार द्वारा उठाए गए कदमों की सराहना की और हर संभव सहयोग का आश्वासन दिया।@akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/KFkqe07rwY — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) February 7, 2022

