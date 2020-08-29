Al Badr founder Shakoor Ahmed Parry, three other terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian encounter

Al Badr founder and district commander Shakoor Ahmed Parry, along with three other terrorists, was killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Another terrorist has been captured alive. The J&K Police confirmed that terrorists have been killed in the encounter in Kiloora area of the district.

The three other terrorists have been identified as Suhail Bhat, Zubair Nengroo and Shakir-ul-Jabbar. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes. There was no injury to civilians or loss of property during the said encounter.

In 2018, Parry had escaped with four weapons of the SDPO Awantipora and formed Al Badr. Shakoor was self-styled commander of Al Badr and had recruited 10 more, most of them have been eliminated. Another is Suhail, who has been involved in killing and abduction of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch Nasir has been also killed. They were also involved in the abduction of TA soldier namely Shakir Manzoor Wagay resident of Shopian who has been reportedly killed. Two AK rifles and three pistols have been recovered.

During the encounter Police and security forces while exhibiting extreme professionalism also arrested one active terrorist identified as Shoiab Ahmad Bhat resident of Awantipora. "Capturing one terrorist alive during an ongoing encounter will send a right message to the youth who are joining terrorism," said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. He is being questioned.

The same group is involved in the abduction of Army jawan whose dead body has still not been found.

No police personnel has been injured in the encounter in Kiloora area of Shopian district. "We will increase our operations from November in order to eliminate remaining terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

As per police records, Parray was made SPO in 2014 in Kulgam Police. On operational grounds, he was converted as a constable in the police department and was adjusted in Police District Awantipora. Later on, he was transferred district Anantnag, where he took away 4 rifles (weapons) from the other officials and joined the terrorist outfit.

After joining the terrorist groups, he got active in the area and distributed the snatched weapons among his close associates. He was the main handler of proscribed terrorist outfit Al Badr and was involved in recruiting youth into terror ranks. The details of the cases in which the said terrorist remained involved are as under: FIR No 291/2012 U/S 148,149,307 436 A, 447,436 RPC of P/S Shopian, FIR No 21/2016 U/S 307 RPC 7/27 Arms Act of P/S Shopian, FIR No25/2016 U/S 364,307 RPC 7/25 Arms Act of P/S Shopian, FIR NO 08/2012 U/S 409,380,411 RPC 7/25 Arms Act of P/S Bijbehara and FIR NO 46/16 U/S 7/25 Arms Act of P/S Kulgam.

All the killed terrorists had a long history of terror crime records. They were involved in planning and executing several terror attacks in the area including attacks on police and security establishments.

A police official said that exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces happened in apple orchards of Kiloora village. On a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in village Kiloora area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 178 BN Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the said area.

During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender, however they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

Keeping in view the prevailing pandemic due to COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of people from the inherent risk of contracting the infection, the dead bodies of the killed terrorists will be sent to Handwara for burial purposes after completion of all medico-legal formalities. The nearest family members of the killed terrorists will be allowed to participate in the last rites at Handwara.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Imam-Sahib and investigation has been initiated.

As the encounter began, taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police had said, "Shopian Encounter Update: 02 unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on. Further details emerging."

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed that in 2020 more than 150 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir, mostly in south Kashmir, including top 26 terrorist commanders of different terror organisations.