'Alcohol is like GOD in Bihar, it is everywhere BUT...': Giriraj Singh MOCKS Nitish Kumar, says 'Not mentally FIT...'

Patna: God is omnipresent and invisible. Similarly, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has criticized the fact that alcohol is available everywhere in Bihar. In Bihar, the United Janata Dal, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress alliance is ruling under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Here, with prohibition in force, spurious liquor is brewed and sold here and there. Due to this, casualties also occur. In this case, at least 39 people died after drinking fake liquor in a village in Chabra district.

In response to a question posed by the media to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, he said, "God who is everywhere is not visible to the eye. Similarly, alcohol is everywhere in Bihar. Every day someone dies of starvation in Bihar. But Nitish is adamant about his decision. Not realizing that he was a failure. Alcohol is like God in Bihar. It is everywhere but you can't see it! Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done nothing in Bihar for the past 10 years. He is expressing his anger in the assembly because his power is decreasing in the state and his age is increasing. Nitish Kumar is not mentally fit to run the government."

Giriraj is also unhappy with Nitish's bullying of BJP MLAs in the Bihar Assembly. He called Nitish tasteless. Incidentally, the opposition repeatedly raised slogans in the assembly about the Chapra incident. At one point, Nitish lost his temper. Not only Giriraj, BJP MP from Patliputra and Union Minister Ramkripal Yadav also echoed Giriraj's words. "If Nitish Kumar can't enforce the ban properly, then he should vacate the seat," he said.

Recently, in Bihar's Chhapra district, 39 people died after drinking poisonous alcohol. Many others are sick and in the hospital. Not only Chhapra, but Bihar sometimes hears of death due to poisoning. It is in this context that the BJP's Giriraj questions whether it is time to reconsider Nitish's decision to ban liquor in Bihar. However, when Nitish took this decision, he was an ally of the BJP, and got the support of BJP behind this decision. Now in the changed situation, Nitish left the BJP's hand and took Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi's hand. As a result, the BJP is now on the opposition bench.