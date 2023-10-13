Alert In India Over Security Of Israelis Amid Israel-Hamas War, Patrolling Increased In Sensitive Areas

NEW DELHI: In light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, now in its seventh day, Indian security agencies have issued a nationwide security alert to safeguard Israeli nationals currently residing in the country. This alert, conveyed to relevant security establishments and police, emphasizes enhancing security at specified locations. Notably, states like Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Goa have been urged to exercise heightened caution. Security agencies across the nation have been placed on high alert.

Security Tightened

To ensure the safety of Israeli nationals, including diplomats, staff, and tourists, substantial security deployments have been implemented at locations frequented by them. This includes areas with high foot traffic, such as Kosher restaurants, museums, schools, resorts, and popular tourist spots. Cops, including local police, have been instructed to maintain round-the-clock patrolling to monitor these areas. Additional forces will be allocated to the local police if deemed necessary, further strengthening the security measures.

#WATCH | Delhi Police conducted late-night patrolling at Jama Masjid area.



(Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/f1yqr0yZYo — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2023

Focus On Securing Israeli Establishments

In response to the evolving situation, a top government official has emphasized enhancing security arrangements for Israeli missions, diplomats, officials, staff, business establishments, Chabad houses, and Jewish community centres. The heightened security includes a significant police presence during Friday prayers and increased vigilance at Jewish religious establishments and the Israel Embassy.

Global Security Measures

Beyond India, several countries like the US, UK, France, and Germany have bolstered security around "potential Jewish targets" and "pro-Palestinian protesters" due to the escalating violence in Israel. France, for instance, has imposed a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations citing concerns for public order, a move criticized by some for potential infringement on freedom of speech and assembly.

Humanitarian Impact Of War

As the conflict enters its seventh day, casualties continue to rise on both sides. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a "state of war" and pledged to significantly impact Gaza. Meanwhile, in a humanitarian effort, India initiated "Operation Ajay," evacuating 212 Indian nationals stranded in war-hit Israel.

The conflict's toll on civilians remains concerning, with a significant number of casualties and injuries reported among Palestinians. The impact extends beyond the conflict zone, affecting areas like the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The United Nations Secretary-General spokesperson has highlighted the extensive displacement of Palestinians and the pressing need for humanitarian support.

Potential Ground Invasion Looms

Israel's Defence Forces (IDF) have issued a critical directive, urging the Palestinian population in northern Gaza to relocate to the southern part of the Strip within 24 hours. This move is attributed to the presence of Hamas operatives in tunnels beneath Gaza City, hinting at a potential ground invasion. The IDF has stressed personal safety and encouraged distancing from Hamas terrorists who manipulate civilians as human shields. The ongoing conflict highlights the complexities and humanitarian challenges in the region.

Rising Casualties

The conflict has also affected the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with 36 casualties and over 650 injuries reported. The United Nations Secretary-General spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, conveyed that over 338,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to the conflict, with nearly 218,000 seeking shelter in UN Relief and Works Agency-run schools.

Growing Calls For Halting War

The conflict's enduring nature underscores the need for urgent international efforts to facilitate dialogue and bring about a peaceful resolution. The escalation of violence calls for a concerted global initiative to halt the hostilities and work towards a sustainable and lasting peace in the region.