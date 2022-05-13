हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Alia Bhatt appears in hilarious recreation of famous ‘land kara de’ meme, viral video is too funny to miss - WATCH

 “Who said a meme can't achieve the heights? Who said a meme has just a life of 1 -2 months? Breaking all the bakwas stereotypes and shooting with @aliaabhatt,” Vipul wrote in the caption. 

Alia Bhatt appears in hilarious recreation of famous ‘land kara de’ meme, viral video is too funny to miss - WATCH

New Delhi: Remember the famous paragliding video from Manali, featuring Vipul Sahu, who ended up being a hilarious meme on the internet back in 2019? Well! He is back with a bang, and this time with Alia Bhatt. 

Vipul Sahu has shared a clip of himself starring in an ad for a popular chocolate brand with Alia Bhatt. The advertisement is all about Vipin’s experience during paragliding, and was recreated as per the video which went viral in 2019. 

In the ad, Alia Bhatt can be seen as his instructor who offers Vipin the chocolate to stay calm. Vipin shared the ad on his Instagram profile as well with the caption, “Who said a meme can't achieve the heights? Who said a meme has just a life of 1 -2 months? Breaking all the bakwas stereotypes and shooting with @aliaabhatt.”

ALSO READ | Viral Video: Bride makes jaw-dropping entry at her wedding, dances to Salaam-E-Ishq song - WATCH

In the advertisment, Vipin again says the same lines as his previous video, his meme-worthy lines like, “Main pagal hu jo isme aaya” and “500 zyada lele par land kara de bhai”.

As soon as the video was uploaded on instagram it was showered with likes and love in teh comment section. Till now, the video has garnered 97k likes and tons of reactions.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videohilarious videoAlia BhattMemeFunny videoparagliding videoFamous videoFamous meme
Next
Story

BJP youth wing's three-day training camp to begin in Dharamsala from today

Must Watch

PT3M16S

Russia-Ukraine War Update : Putin's warning to Poland