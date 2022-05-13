New Delhi: Remember the famous paragliding video from Manali, featuring Vipul Sahu, who ended up being a hilarious meme on the internet back in 2019? Well! He is back with a bang, and this time with Alia Bhatt.

Vipul Sahu has shared a clip of himself starring in an ad for a popular chocolate brand with Alia Bhatt. The advertisement is all about Vipin’s experience during paragliding, and was recreated as per the video which went viral in 2019.

In the ad, Alia Bhatt can be seen as his instructor who offers Vipin the chocolate to stay calm. Vipin shared the ad on his Instagram profile as well with the caption, “Who said a meme can't achieve the heights? Who said a meme has just a life of 1 -2 months? Breaking all the bakwas stereotypes and shooting with @aliaabhatt.”

ALSO READ | Viral Video: Bride makes jaw-dropping entry at her wedding, dances to Salaam-E-Ishq song - WATCH

In the advertisment, Vipin again says the same lines as his previous video, his meme-worthy lines like, “Main pagal hu jo isme aaya” and “500 zyada lele par land kara de bhai”.

As soon as the video was uploaded on instagram it was showered with likes and love in teh comment section. Till now, the video has garnered 97k likes and tons of reactions.