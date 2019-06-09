Aligarh minor's murder case: Post-mortem report points at assault

New Delhi: Amid absolute outrage over the brutal and heinous murder of a two-and-half-year-old girl in Aligarh, a post-mortem report has confirmed that the minor had been brutally assaulted before she was killed.

While the murder itself has stunned people and left them seething due to its unforgiving nature, the post-mortem report's findings are likely to further fuel public anger against the accused who are in police custody.

Four people have been taken into custody even as demand for the main accused to be hanged gathers pace. The main accused in the case - Zahid and Aslam - were arrested on Friday and have reportedly confessed to the murder. A day later, Zahid's brother Mehandi and his wife were arrested as well. It is reported that Zahid and Aslam had kidnapped the child after her father failed to pay back Rs 10,000 he had borrowed from them.

The child was reported missing from Tappal township on May 31 and her mutilated body was eventually found in a garbage dump on June 2. The initial post-mortem report confirmed that the child had been assaulted repeatedly and the body was found with a fracture in ribs, left leg and critical head injuries. The right arm of the body was chopped from the shoulder.

A six-member Special Investigative Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter. A case has also been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.