Aligarh: Muslim woman evicted by landlord for joining BJP

A Muslim woman was recently evicted from her rented house in Aligarh allegedly because she had praised PM Narendra Modi, his government's schemes and for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The woman, Gulistan, was reportedly forced to vacate the property by the landlord after she praised various schemes of the central government from which she had benefited. Gulistan had also joined BJP's women's wing recently and a photo of her at the membership drive had appeared in a newspaper and on social media sites.

Apparently angered by this, Gulistan's landlord allegedly abused her and despite her repeated pleas, forced her to leave. "My landlord got angry when he got to know I have joined BJP. He forced me to leave the house which I had rented from him," she said.

Left with no choice, Gulistan filed a complaint at the local police station against the landlord and his family. It is reported that while cops here arrested Salman, the son of the landlord, other family members are absconding. A search to nab them has been launched while cops have also started a thorough probe into the incident. Salman, who has already been questioned, has countered the allegations levelled against his family. "She did not pay the rent on many occasions and whenever we used to ask her for it, she used to start quarrelling with us," he said.

The matter is now being investigated by the local police administration.