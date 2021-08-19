हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aligarh

Aligarh to be renamed Harigarh: Zila panchayat sends resolution to UP govt

Aligarh may soon have a new name if the Uttar Pradesh government accepts the district panchayat's proposal, the move comes just ahead of the 2022 Assembly election. 

Aligarh to be renamed Harigarh: Zila panchayat sends resolution to UP govt

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh city Aligarh may soon have a new name if a proposal of the district panchayat is accepted by the Uttar Pradesh government. The Zila Panchayat during a meeting on Monday unanimously passed a proposal to rename the city to Harigarh.

On Sunday, the president of the district unit of Uttar Pradesh Kshatriya Mahasabha, Shailendra Pal Singh, had presented the resolution demanding Aligarh's name change. The chairman of the newly elected district Panchayat, Vijay Singh told PTI that the district panchayat's resolution to rename Aligarh was forwarded to the government for further action.

The final decision to rename is taken by the state government.

While, another proposal to change the name of Firozabad district to Chandra Nagar is also doing the rounds. Many BJP legislators met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding to change names of several districts, cities and towns.

The names of many cities and railway stations in Uttar Pradesh have been changed with Allahabad-Prayagraj being the most notable of them all. Recently, the Yogi Adityanath-led governement  sent a proposal to the Centre to rename Jhansi railway station  as 'Veerangana Laxmibai railway station'. 

Notably, this comes barely six months ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AligarhYogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Union minister Subhas Sarkar comments on Rabindranath Tagore's 'not-so-fair complexion', kicks up a storm

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Afghanistan Crisis: Firing at Kabul airport to control crowd, video goes viral