Aligarh to be renamed Harigarh: Zila panchayat sends resolution to UP govt

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh city Aligarh may soon have a new name if a proposal of the district panchayat is accepted by the Uttar Pradesh government. The Zila Panchayat during a meeting on Monday unanimously passed a proposal to rename the city to Harigarh.

On Sunday, the president of the district unit of Uttar Pradesh Kshatriya Mahasabha, Shailendra Pal Singh, had presented the resolution demanding Aligarh's name change. The chairman of the newly elected district Panchayat, Vijay Singh told PTI that the district panchayat's resolution to rename Aligarh was forwarded to the government for further action.

The final decision to rename is taken by the state government.

While, another proposal to change the name of Firozabad district to Chandra Nagar is also doing the rounds. Many BJP legislators met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding to change names of several districts, cities and towns.

The names of many cities and railway stations in Uttar Pradesh have been changed with Allahabad-Prayagraj being the most notable of them all. Recently, the Yogi Adityanath-led governement sent a proposal to the Centre to rename Jhansi railway station as 'Veerangana Laxmibai railway station'.

Notably, this comes barely six months ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

Live TV