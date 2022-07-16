New Delhi: After five people were killed and nine injured in the wall collapse in Delhi’s Alipur, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ordered a probe into the incident and suspended a junior engineer and an assistant engineer, a senior official said on Saturday (July 16). "A probe has been ordered into the incident and action has been taken. A junior engineer and an assistant engineer have been placed under suspension, pending inquiry," a senior MCD official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The inquiry was ordered on the directions of the municipal commissioner and action was initiated after "serious cognisance of the unfortunate incident" in Bakoli village, the MCD official added.

The Delhi Police had informed on Friday that a case has been registered and two people were arrested.

The incident had occurred at an under-construction godown where a wall collapsed suddenly around 12:42 pm on Friday, trapping several people. The police had said out of the nine injured two were critical.

A Delhi police official told on Saturday that the injured are undergoing treatment and a case has been registered in the incident. "Five people died in the incident yesterday, while nine others are currently undergoing treatment. An FIR has been registered under Sections 288, 304, 337 and 34 of the IPC. Two of the accused have been arrested," Raja Banthia, Additional DCP, Outer North was quoted as saying by ANI.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said he was monitoring the relief work and expressed anguish over the deaths in the wall collapse. "A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

(With agency inputs)