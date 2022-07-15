NewsIndia
ALIPUR WALL COLLAPSE

Delhi: At least 4 dead, 9 injured as wall collapses in Alipur, CM Kejriwal says 'monitoring relief work'

A wall collapsed in Delhi's Alipur area on Friday leading to several people being trapped in the debris. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
  • The Delhi police said the injured have been admitted to hospital.
  • Several people are feared trapped under the debris.

Trending Photos

Delhi: At least 4 dead, 9 injured as wall collapses in Alipur, CM Kejriwal says 'monitoring relief work'

New Delhi: At least four were killed and nine injured after a wall collapsed at a godown near Delhi’s Alipur on Friday (July 15). According to the Delhi fire department, the wall was under construction and several people have been feared trapped. A godown was being built on a plot of 5,000 yards when a wall collapsed suddenly around 12:42 pm. 

The Delhi Police said out of the nine injured two are critical. “Debris is being cleared from the site,” ANI cited Delhi Police as saying. 

The fire department officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

The injured have been sent to the hospital, while the rescue operation is underway as more people are feared trapped, the Delhi Police added. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was monitoring the relief work and expressed anguish over the deaths in the wall collapse. "A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

More details are awaited. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country