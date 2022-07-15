New Delhi: At least four were killed and nine injured after a wall collapsed at a godown near Delhi’s Alipur on Friday (July 15). According to the Delhi fire department, the wall was under construction and several people have been feared trapped. A godown was being built on a plot of 5,000 yards when a wall collapsed suddenly around 12:42 pm.

The Delhi Police said out of the nine injured two are critical. “Debris is being cleared from the site,” ANI cited Delhi Police as saying.

The fire department officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Alipur wall collapse, Delhi | 5 dead, 9 injured including 2 critical cases. Debris being cleared from the site: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/imcY7jApt5 July 15, 2022

The injured have been sent to the hospital, while the rescue operation is underway as more people are feared trapped, the Delhi Police added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was monitoring the relief work and expressed anguish over the deaths in the wall collapse. "A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

More details are awaited.