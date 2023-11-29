All About Baba Baukh Nag And His Connection With Silkyara Tunnel Rescue

The rescuers were able to save 41 trapped workers from the Silkyara tunnel after 17 days of efforts. When the rescue work was underway, the locals claimed that the accident happened because the local deity was upset with them. They said that the workers could be taken out safely only after Baba Baukh Nag's blessings. It may be recalled that a small temple of Baba Baukh Nag was established outside the tunnel for the rescue workers to offer prayers each day for the success of their mission. In fact, the foreign expert Arnold Dix also offered prayers to the deity.

Just before the completion of the rescue mission, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also said that the key objectives of the mission was achieved due to the blessings of Baba Baukh Nag. "Due to the immense grace of Baba Baukh Nag ji, prayers of crores of countrymen and the tireless work of all the teams engaged in the rescue operation, the work of laying pipes in the tunnel to take out the workers has been completed. Soon all the labour brothers will be taken out," said the CM.

बाबा बौख नाग जी की असीम कृपा, करोड़ों देशवासियों की प्रार्थना एवं रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में लगे सभी बचाव दलों के अथक परिश्रम के फलस्वरूप श्रमिकों को बाहर निकालने के लिए टनल में पाइप डालने का कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। शीघ्र ही सभी श्रमिक भाइयों को बाहर निकाल लिया जाएगा। November 28, 2023

Who Is Baba Baukh Nag?

Baba Baukh Nag is the deity of mountains worshipped across Uttarakhand. Baba Baukh Nag's temple is located in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Thousands of devotees visit this temple annually for darshan. It is said that you can get your wish fulfilled by coming to this temple barefoot. People who are childless and recently married visit the temple for darshan wishing for a child. Every year, a fair is held here as well, where devotees gather to offer their prayers to Baba Baukh Nag. Because of the locals' strong faith in Baba Baukh Nag Devta, special prayers were held at the temple for the rescue of the workers.

